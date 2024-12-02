Babcock & Wilcox Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
The latest announcement is out from Babcock & Wilcox Company ( (BW) ).
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is undergoing significant leadership changes as Louis Salamone, Jr. steps down as Executive VP and CFO, transitioning into a consulting role effective January 2025, while Cameron Frymyer will take over as CFO. The company also announced key appointments of Jimmy Morgan as Chief Commercial Officer and Chris Riker as Chief Operating Officer, starting January 2025. Additionally, the consulting agreement with board member Henry Bartoli has been extended, reflecting strategic moves to stabilize leadership and maintain continuity.
For a thorough assessment of BW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
- Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Ramping Up its Network
- Ford (NYSE:F) Puma Goes Live in Europe
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.