Babcock & Wilcox Announces Leadership Changes for 2025

The latest announcement is out from Babcock & Wilcox Company ( (BW) ).

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is undergoing significant leadership changes as Louis Salamone, Jr. steps down as Executive VP and CFO, transitioning into a consulting role effective January 2025, while Cameron Frymyer will take over as CFO. The company also announced key appointments of Jimmy Morgan as Chief Commercial Officer and Chris Riker as Chief Operating Officer, starting January 2025. Additionally, the consulting agreement with board member Henry Bartoli has been extended, reflecting strategic moves to stabilize leadership and maintain continuity.

