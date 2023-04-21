BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH Maintains Software (FWB:SOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, BAADER HELVEA EQUITY RESEARCH maintained coverage of Software (FWB:SOW) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DXGE - WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund N holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOW by 19.21% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOW by 9.11% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 722K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280K shares, representing a decrease of 77.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOW by 32.79% over the last quarter.

EWGS - iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOW by 11.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Software. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOW is 0.23%, a decrease of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.89% to 6,624K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

