BA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $199.60, changing hands as low as $198.30 per share. Boeing Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BA's low point in its 52 week range is $128.8801 per share, with $242.6899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.48. The BA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

