B2Gold Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

B2Gold Corp BTG is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings results on Feb.18, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating significant growth from the 1 cent reported a year ago. The consensus estimate has moved 9.1% south in the past 60 days.

BTG’s Earnings Surprise History

B2Gold delivered an earnings beat in one of the trailing four quarters and lagged in the other three, the average negative surprise being 24.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for B2Gold

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BTG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: B2Gold has an Earnings ESP of +1.24%.

Zacks Rank: BTG currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped BTG’s Q4 Performance

Several factors have contributed to the upward trajectory of gold prices in 2025, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions.

Backed by these, the yellow metal remained near record high through the October-December period. This momentum in the prices of gold is likely to have improved B2Gold’s performance in the to-be-reported quarters.

B2Gold expects to recoup the lost production at Fekola in 2025. In July 2025, the company announced that it received approval from the State of Mali to commence underground operations at the Fekola Mine. The company expects gold output from the Fekola Complex of between 515,000 ounces and 550,000 ounces for 2025. The company anticipates the Otjikoto mine to produce 185,000-205,000 ounces of gold in 2025. Production at the Masbate mine is expected between 190,000 ounces and 210,000 ounces.

The impacts of higher year-over-year gold production and prices are expected to get reflected in B2Gold’s top line in the fourth quarter of 2025.

However, BTG has been witnessing cost inflation pressure across all sites, impacting input prices, including reagents, fuel and consumables. Higher fuel and labor costs, coupled with a stronger foreign exchange rate, are driving total costs. These headwinds are expected to have somewhat impacted the company’s fourth-quarter margins.

B2Gold’s Share Price Performance

BTG shares have soared 117.4% in the past year compared with the industry's surge of 147.7%.

Performance of A Gold Mining Stock in Q4

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $2.69 per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines’s bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $3.56 billion, up 60.3% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pan American Silver’s earnings for the fourth quarter is pegged at 86 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from earnings of 35 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Pan American Silver delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 31.6%.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 18, has an Earnings ESP of +3.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The consensus mark for Kinross Gold’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share. It indicates a year-over-year surge of 180%. Kinross Gold has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.4%.

