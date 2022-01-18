B. Riley Financial To Acquire FocalPoint Securities

(RTTNews) - Financial services company B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY), Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire FocalPoint Securities, LLC, an independent investment bank based in Los Angeles, for consideration of up to $175 million.

The company said the deal is expected to more than quadruple its pro forma M&A advisory business, while significantly enhancing its debt capital markets and financial restructuring capabilities.

Founded in 2002, FocalPoint specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private capital advisory, financial restructuring, and special situation transactions.

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "FocalPoint is a world class firm known for its ability to handle complex deals with speed, accuracy, and quality. This combination builds on our long and successful track record of acquiring and integrating other complementary businesses that can provide us with additional scale and capabilities to expand our small and middle market leadership. With both companies having started off around the same time, in the same area of Southern California, and building meaningful niches within our industries, this deal carries special significance for me. We could not be more excited to welcome the FocalPoint team to B. Riley."

