B of A Securities Upgrades Vita Coco (COCO)

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Vita Coco (NasdaqGS:COCO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.80% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vita Coco is $44.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 0.80% from its latest reported closing price of $43.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vita Coco is 583MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 478 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vita Coco. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCO is 0.20%, an increase of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 55,782K shares. The put/call ratio of COCO is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,729K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,073K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,992K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 69.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 46.66% over the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 1,479K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,402K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 34.72% over the last quarter.

