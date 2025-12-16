B of A Securities Upgrades UBS Group (UBS)

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.89% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for UBS Group is $43.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.64 to a high of $54.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.89% from its latest reported closing price of $44.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UBS Group is 35,908MM, a decrease of 25.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in UBS Group. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBS is 0.58%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.04% to 1,532,224K shares. The put/call ratio of UBS is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 132,479K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115,915K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 77,354K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,936K shares , representing an increase of 17.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 78.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 63,671K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,940K shares , representing an increase of 71.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 314.61% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 61,168K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,424K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 52,795K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,562K shares , representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBS by 0.87% over the last quarter.

