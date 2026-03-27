B of A Securities Upgrades Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Tripadvisor (NasdaqGS:TRIP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.81% Upside

As of March 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is $14.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 46.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 2,117MM, an increase of 11.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an decrease of 251 owner(s) or 41.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.14%, an increase of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.68% to 128,746K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 9,645K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,510K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 8.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,241K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,416K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Certares Management holds 4,752K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,449K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 3,355K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,394K shares , representing an increase of 28.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 108.15% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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