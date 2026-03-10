B of A Securities Upgrades TELUS (TU)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for TELUS (NYSE:TU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.78% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for TELUS is $15.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.54 to a high of $18.40. The average price target represents an increase of 13.78% from its latest reported closing price of $13.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TELUS is 22,832MM, an increase of 12.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 19.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TU is 0.19%, an increase of 18.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.75% to 718,001K shares. The put/call ratio of TU is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 123,056K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 192,578K shares , representing a decrease of 56.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 93.49% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 61,929K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,687K shares , representing a decrease of 31.90%.

CIBC World Markets holds 43,216K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,458K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 36,688K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,863K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 55.64% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 33,318K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,363K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TU by 16.77% over the last quarter.

