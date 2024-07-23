B of A Securities Upgrades TaskUs (TASK)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for TaskUs (NasdaqGS:TASK) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.49% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for TaskUs is $14.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.49% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TaskUs is 1,213MM, an increase of 32.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in TaskUs. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TASK is 0.10%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.28% to 17,307K shares. The put/call ratio of TASK is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,794K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Think Investments holds 1,766K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 17.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 802K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 83.88% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 744K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing an increase of 20.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 3.16% over the last quarter.

Dalton Investments holds 621K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares , representing an increase of 21.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TASK by 3.45% over the last quarter.

TaskUs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 27,500 employees across eighteen locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

