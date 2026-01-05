B of A Securities Upgrades Sonoco Products (SON)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.41% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonoco Products is $54.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from its latest reported closing price of $44.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sonoco Products is 7,633MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 828 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoco Products. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SON is 0.15%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 95,494K shares. The put/call ratio of SON is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,212K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,204K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 12.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,181K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 15.92% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,812K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 75.96% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,714K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 67.96% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,678K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SON by 3.65% over the last quarter.

