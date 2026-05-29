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B of A Securities Upgrades SentinelOne (S)

May 29, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for SentinelOne (NYSE:S) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.26% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for SentinelOne is $18.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.26% from its latest reported closing price of $18.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SentinelOne is 1,645MM, an increase of 56.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in SentinelOne. This is an decrease of 122 owner(s) or 20.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S is 0.23%, an increase of 49.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.79% to 309,986K shares. S / SentinelOne, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of S is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 21,675K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 19,768K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,212K shares , representing an increase of 58.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S by 79.59% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 14,944K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 9,080K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,147K shares , representing a decrease of 44.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 41.85% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 8,925K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,552K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S by 49.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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