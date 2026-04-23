B of A Securities Upgrades Murphy USA (MUSA)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.87% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Murphy USA is $437.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $353.50 to a high of $588.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.87% from its latest reported closing price of $532.77 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Murphy USA is 24,842MM, an increase of 45.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy USA. This is an decrease of 415 owner(s) or 43.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUSA is 0.10%, an increase of 54.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.26% to 15,709K shares. The put/call ratio of MUSA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 561K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares , representing a decrease of 31.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 21.99% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 507K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 59.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 83.30% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 506K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 3.37% over the last quarter.

BancorpSouth Bank holds 415K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 405K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUSA by 295.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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