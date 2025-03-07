B of A Securities Upgrades Leonardo DRS (DRS)

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Leonardo DRS (NasdaqGS:DRS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.46% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Leonardo DRS is $38.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.46% from its latest reported closing price of $31.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo DRS is 3,041MM, a decrease of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo DRS. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 14.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRS is 0.21%, an increase of 6.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 87,564K shares. The put/call ratio of DRS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,044K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares , representing a decrease of 22.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,298K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 16.87% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,070K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 90.83% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,851K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,118K shares , representing a decrease of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,451K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 11.60% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.