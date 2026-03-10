B of A Securities Upgrades Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.68% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is $30.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.68% from its latest reported closing price of $23.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is 1,205MM, a decrease of 48.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is an decrease of 329 owner(s) or 35.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.18%, an increase of 39.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.68% to 186,607K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 18,838K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,786K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 36.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,323K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,783K shares , representing a decrease of 31.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,347K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,224K shares , representing an increase of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 35.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,510K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 66.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,818K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,097K shares , representing a decrease of 88.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 64.37% over the last quarter.

