B of A Securities Upgrades Hexcel (HXL)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.20% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $86.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.20% from its latest reported closing price of $89.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is 2,144MM, an increase of 13.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HXL is 0.28%, an increase of 10.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.96% to 102,354K shares. The put/call ratio of HXL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 4,935K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,050K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,850K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares , representing an increase of 55.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 96.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,314K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares , representing an increase of 12.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 19.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,622K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,562K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,553K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.