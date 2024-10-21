B of A Securities Upgrades Getty Realty (GTY)

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Getty Realty is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of $31.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Getty Realty is 186MM, a decrease of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Getty Realty. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTY is 0.14%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 46,738K shares. The put/call ratio of GTY is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,224K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,221K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 2.74% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,176K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,329K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 3.42% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,044K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,461K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,263K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTY by 48.87% over the last quarter.

Getty Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust ('REIT') in the United States specializing in the acquisition, ownership, leasing, financing and redevelopment of convenience stores, gasoline stations and other automotive-related and retail real estate, including express car washes, automotive service centers, automotive parts retailers and select other properties. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned 901 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

