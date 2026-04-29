B of A Securities Upgrades Elevance Health (ELV)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.80% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Elevance Health is $398.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $334.31 to a high of $516.02. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from its latest reported closing price of $362.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Elevance Health is 176,691MM, a decrease of 11.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 47.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elevance Health. This is an decrease of 914 owner(s) or 37.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELV is 0.30%, an increase of 25.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.33% to 199,799K shares. The put/call ratio of ELV is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,290K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,621K shares , representing an increase of 20.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 35.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,446K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares , representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 39.43% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 5,751K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 1.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,125K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 4.65% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,033K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELV by 25.91% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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