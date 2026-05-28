B of A Securities Upgrades Digital Turbine (APPS)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Digital Turbine (NasdaqCM:APPS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.61% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Digital Turbine is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 33.61% from its latest reported closing price of $6.68 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Digital Turbine is 1,039MM, an increase of 83.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Digital Turbine. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 29.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APPS is 0.04%, an increase of 55.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.86% to 81,245K shares. The put/call ratio of APPS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 7,112K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,349K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 27.12% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,896K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,672K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,986K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 3,619K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APPS by 82.95% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.