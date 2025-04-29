B of A Securities Upgrades Chord Energy (CHRD)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $144.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 54.96% from its latest reported closing price of $93.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 4,314MM, a decrease of 12.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 31.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.30%, an increase of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 70,498K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,864K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares , representing an increase of 21.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 2,186K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 61.69% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,025K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing an increase of 23.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 24.81% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 11.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,904K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,957K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 13.92% over the last quarter.

Chord Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

