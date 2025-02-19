B of A Securities Upgrades Capital One Financial (COF)

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Upside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is $222.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $177.76 to a high of $269.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of $202.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 39,044MM, an increase of 42.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,216 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.40%, an increase of 15.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 448,621K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 17,285K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,662K shares , representing a decrease of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 13.51% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 13,318K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,699K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,861K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,454K shares , representing a decrease of 21.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,758K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,886K shares , representing a decrease of 52.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COF by 22.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,482K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,454K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

