B of A Securities Upgrades Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.66% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Canadian National Railway is $114.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $98.39 to a high of $143.96. The average price target represents an increase of 3.66% from its latest reported closing price of $110.12 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian National Railway is 18,946MM, an increase of 9.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian National Railway. This is an decrease of 279 owner(s) or 25.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.31%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 416,246K shares. The put/call ratio of CNI is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 51,827K shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 26,114K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,832K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 87.56% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 18,748K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,453K shares , representing an increase of 49.58%.

FIL holds 15,746K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,535K shares , representing an increase of 33.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 14,179K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,202K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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