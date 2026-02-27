B of A Securities Upgrades Aon (AON)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Aon (NYSE:AON) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.54% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Aon is $404.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $329.26 to a high of $465.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22.54% from its latest reported closing price of $330.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 14,374MM, a decrease of 16.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,805 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an decrease of 345 owner(s) or 16.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AON is 0.34%, an increase of 23.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.41% to 206,605K shares. The put/call ratio of AON is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,253K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,545K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares , representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 84.92% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,852K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,465K shares , representing an increase of 55.88%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,486K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 18.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,129K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,009K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AON by 18.99% over the last quarter.

