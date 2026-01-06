B of A Securities Upgrades Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Allegiant Travel (NasdaqGS:ALGT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.39% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Allegiant Travel is $80.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.39% from its latest reported closing price of $93.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Allegiant Travel is 3,162MM, an increase of 22.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 78.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegiant Travel. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGT is 0.12%, an increase of 0.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 22,529K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,770K shares representing 10.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 10.07% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,291K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074K shares , representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 28.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 863K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 1.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 688K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 624K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares , representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 6.08% over the last quarter.

