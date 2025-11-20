B of A Securities Maintains Target (TGT) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Target (NYSE:TGT) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Target is $104.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of $86.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 115,095MM, an increase of 9.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.92, an increase of 27.58% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TGT is 0.21%, an increase of 12.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 424,431K shares. The put/call ratio of TGT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 16,504K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,248K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 32.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,617K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 14.80% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 13,162K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,897K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,731K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,290K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,187K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TGT by 55.59% over the last quarter.

