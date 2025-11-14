B of A Securities Maintains StandardAero (SARO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.19% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for StandardAero is $36.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 42.19% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in StandardAero. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SARO is 0.42%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 346,460K shares. The put/call ratio of SARO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carlyle Group holds 152,674K shares representing 45.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,790K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,288K shares , representing an increase of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 8.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,460K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,690K shares , representing an increase of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 55.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,346K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,752K shares , representing an increase of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 0.84% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,116K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,730K shares , representing an increase of 23.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SARO by 19.14% over the last quarter.

