B of A Securities Maintains RTX (RTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of RTX (NYSE:RTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for RTX is $165.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $178.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RTX is 81,482MM, a decrease of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in RTX. This is an increase of 126 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTX is 0.54%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 1,377,118K shares. The put/call ratio of RTX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,399K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,811K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 55,913K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,371K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,963K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,089K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 41,754K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,354K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 7.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,921K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,015K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTX by 0.33% over the last quarter.

