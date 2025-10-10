B of A Securities Maintains NVR (NVR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of NVR (NYSE:NVR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.93% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NVR is $8,797.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8,231.50 to a high of $9,555.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.93% from its latest reported closing price of $7,459.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NVR is 9,042MM, a decrease of 15.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 275.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,348 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVR. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVR is 0.27%, an increase of 5.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 3,177K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 123K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares , representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 7.16% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 116K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 84K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 74K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVR by 9.70% over the last quarter.

