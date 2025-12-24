B of A Securities Maintains MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 24, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of MakeMyTrip (NasdaqGS:MMYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.13% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip is $113.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $129.15. The average price target represents an increase of 33.13% from its latest reported closing price of $85.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MakeMyTrip is 1,309MM, an increase of 29.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMYT is 0.57%, an increase of 10.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 82,440K shares. The put/call ratio of MMYT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,317K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,628K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 80.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,040K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,716K shares , representing a decrease of 13.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 16.49% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 3,341K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 47.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 101.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,233K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,281K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.