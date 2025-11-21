B of A Securities Maintains Jacobs Solutions (J) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jacobs Solutions is $162.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $133.96 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 25.92% from its latest reported closing price of $129.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jacobs Solutions is 19,912MM, an increase of 65.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,493 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobs Solutions. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J is 0.21%, an increase of 0.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 124,363K shares. The put/call ratio of J is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 4,591K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,870K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J by 2.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,410K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,191K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J by 44.59% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 3,097K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,181K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J by 48.49% over the last quarter.

