B of A Securities Maintains Etsy (ETSY) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Etsy (NasdaqGS:ETSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.05% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $66.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $93.79. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.05% from its latest reported closing price of $68.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,309MM, an increase of 16.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 984 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.15%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 146,849K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,647K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,294K shares , representing an increase of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 34.98% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,211K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,952K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 5,344K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares , representing an increase of 87.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 609.10% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,913K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares , representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 31.73% over the last quarter.

