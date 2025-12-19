B of A Securities Maintains Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NasdaqGS:CBRL) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.15% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $41.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 59.15% from its latest reported closing price of $26.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,734MM, an increase of 8.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20, an increase of 37.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 5.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.12%, an increase of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.47% to 27,636K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 2,834K shares representing 12.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,460K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 16.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,326K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 50.42% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 930K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 9,288.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 893K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 26.37% over the last quarter.

