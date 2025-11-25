B of A Securities Maintains Bloom Energy (BE) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bloom Energy is $107.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $164.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of $95.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bloom Energy is 2,497MM, an increase of 37.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 903 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bloom Energy. This is an increase of 228 owner(s) or 33.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BE is 0.51%, an increase of 76.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.51% to 275,811K shares. The put/call ratio of BE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 29,647K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,306K shares , representing a decrease of 52.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 60.43% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 27,542K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,319K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BE by 12.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 11,818K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,977K shares , representing an increase of 49.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 308.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,039K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,725K shares , representing an increase of 53.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 26.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,396K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BE by 13.01% over the last quarter.

