B of A Securities Maintains Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 28, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.53% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arcus Biosciences is $33.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 26.53% from its latest reported closing price of $26.09 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arcus Biosciences is 188MM, a decrease of 21.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcus Biosciences. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCUS is 0.12%, an increase of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 111,500K shares. The put/call ratio of RCUS is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 31,425K shares representing 25.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,332K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares , representing a decrease of 37.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 3.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,037K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 3,770K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCUS by 40.31% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,689K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

