B of A Securities Maintains Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ABOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 335.76% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is $6.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 335.76% from its latest reported closing price of $1.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.02%, an increase of 41.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.92% to 38,083K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 24.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,305K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares , representing a decrease of 33.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 83.37% over the last quarter.

Knollwood Investment Advisory holds 1,629K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,146K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

