B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Enovix (ENVX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Enovix (NasdaqGS:ENVX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 447.66% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Enovix is $27.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 447.66% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enovix is 181MM, an increase of 469.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 19.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVX is 0.09%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.55% to 111,860K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 6,054K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares , representing a decrease of 32.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 43.39% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,975K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 71.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 169.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,413K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares , representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 24.74% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,525K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,139K shares , representing an increase of 15.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 14.07% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,292K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares , representing an increase of 37.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 17.38% over the last quarter.

