B of A Securities Downgrades Honeywell International (SNSE:HON)

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Honeywell International (SNSE:HON) from Buy to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honeywell International. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HON is 0.45%, an increase of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 579,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,574K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,507K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,148K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,520K shares , representing an increase of 13.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HON by 17.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,713K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,450K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,581K shares , representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HON by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 15,678K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.