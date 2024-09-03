B of A Securities Downgrades CME Group (WBAG:CMEG)

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for CME Group (WBAG:CMEG) from Neutral to Underperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,331 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMEG is 0.43%, an increase of 6.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 381,883K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,359K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,185K shares , representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMEG by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,550K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,056K shares , representing a decrease of 30.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMEG by 31.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,366K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,307K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMEG by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,184K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,809K shares , representing a decrease of 55.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMEG by 40.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,241K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMEG by 11.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

