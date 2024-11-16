B of A Securities Downgrades bluebird bio (MUN:BLE)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for bluebird bio (MUN:BLE) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.97% Downside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for bluebird bio is 7,48 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,03 € to a high of 10,50 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.97% from its latest reported closing price of 15,90 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for bluebird bio is 50MM, a decrease of 5.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in bluebird bio. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLE is 0.02%, an increase of 7.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.73% to 86,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,444K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,862K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,058K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 27.64% over the last quarter.

LACAX - Columbia Acorn Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,683K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,516K shares , representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 49.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,429K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLE by 20.26% over the last quarter.

