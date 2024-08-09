B. Riley Securities Upgrades Redwire (RDW)

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2024, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Redwire (NYSE:RDW) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.08% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Redwire is $8.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 63.08% from its latest reported closing price of $5.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Redwire is 373MM, an increase of 27.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redwire. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDW is 0.02%, an increase of 31.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.71% to 6,584K shares. The put/call ratio of RDW is 1.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 737K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 500K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 493K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 39.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 33.75% over the last quarter.

La Financiere De L'echiquier holds 413K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 405K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares , representing an increase of 46.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDW by 192.29% over the last quarter.

Redwire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redwire is a new leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions.

