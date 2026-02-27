B. Riley Securities Upgrades PubMatic (PUBM)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for PubMatic (NasdaqGM:PUBM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.75% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for PubMatic is $12.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.75% from its latest reported closing price of $7.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic is 410MM, an increase of 44.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 23.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.05%, an increase of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.05% to 30,803K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graham Holdings holds 2,831K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,219K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356K shares , representing a decrease of 11.18%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,171K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares , representing a decrease of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 14.41% over the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 1,147K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

