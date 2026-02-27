B. Riley Securities Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2026, B. Riley Securities upgraded their outlook for Applied Optoelectronics (NasdaqGM:AAOI) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.07% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Applied Optoelectronics is $38.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.07% from its latest reported closing price of $53.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Optoelectronics is 307MM, a decrease of 32.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Optoelectronics. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAOI is 0.15%, an increase of 19.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.79% to 57,366K shares. The put/call ratio of AAOI is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,512K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 98.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 6,846.01% over the last quarter.

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 3,235K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,230K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 98.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 7,241.86% over the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 2,040K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares , representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 38.69% over the last quarter.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 1,701K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares , representing an increase of 51.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAOI by 168.48% over the last quarter.

