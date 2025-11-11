B. Riley Securities Maintains PubMatic (PUBM) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of PubMatic (NasdaqGM:PUBM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.55% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for PubMatic is $11.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.55% from its latest reported closing price of $11.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic is 387MM, an increase of 34.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUBM is 0.05%, an increase of 4.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 30,083K shares. The put/call ratio of PUBM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Graham Holdings holds 2,831K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,333K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares , representing an increase of 19.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 77.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,220K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 33.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,047K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 33.01% over the last quarter.

