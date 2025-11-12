B. Riley Securities Maintains Legacy Housing (LEGH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Legacy Housing (NasdaqGS:LEGH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.36% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Legacy Housing is $30.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.36% from its latest reported closing price of $20.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legacy Housing is 260MM, an increase of 43.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legacy Housing. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGH is 0.13%, an increase of 5.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.40% to 11,391K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGH is 2.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voss Capital holds 1,050K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 851K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 0.43% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 662K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 16.89% over the last quarter.

Advisory Research holds 659K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 33.30% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 455K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGH by 84.91% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 420K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.