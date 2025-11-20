B. Riley Securities Maintains Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.26% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Eagle Point Credit is $7.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.26% from its latest reported closing price of $5.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Eagle Point Credit is 153MM, a decrease of 22.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eagle Point Credit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECC is 0.18%, an increase of 85.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.80% to 16,442K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone Point Capital holds 5,823K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Legacy Wealth Managment holds 854K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 40.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 18.54% over the last quarter.

PFG Investments holds 817K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing an increase of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 15.67% over the last quarter.

CF Capital holds 633K shares.

Legacy Investment Solutions holds 508K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing a decrease of 66.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECC by 73.41% over the last quarter.

