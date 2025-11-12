B. Riley Securities Maintains Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, B. Riley Securities maintained coverage of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NasdaqCM:BTDR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.61% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group is $32.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 135.61% from its latest reported closing price of $13.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bitdeer Technologies Group is 594MM, an increase of 27.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 37.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTDR is 0.27%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.78% to 57,656K shares. The put/call ratio of BTDR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 6,337K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,784K shares , representing an increase of 40.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 5,391K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares , representing an increase of 46.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 164.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,783K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing an increase of 23.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 60.52% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,143K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTDR by 42.45% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,010K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

