B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 16, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $327.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $203.33 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $301.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is 8,641MM, an increase of 9.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.28%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 151,349K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,555K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,924K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,825K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,625K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,210K shares , representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 19.01% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,037K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares , representing an increase of 12.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 8.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,254K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 1.65% over the last quarter.

