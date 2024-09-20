B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Snap (XTRA:1SI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Snap (XTRA:1SI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.64% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snap is 11,74 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,20 € to a high of 16,85 €. The average price target represents an increase of 29.64% from its latest reported closing price of 9,06 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap is 5,582MM, an increase of 12.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 910 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SI is 0.25%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.59% to 905,272K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 81,035K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,789K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 9.38% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 72,721K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,115K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 59.21% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 67,244K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,836K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 37.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 46,573K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,272K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 43.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,774K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,865K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 40.31% over the last quarter.

