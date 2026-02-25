B. Riley Securities Initiates Coverage of Angel Studios (ANGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage of Angel Studios (NYSE:ANGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 212.88% Upside

As of February 5, 2026, the average one-year price target for Angel Studios is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 212.88% from its latest reported closing price of $3.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Angel Studios is 420MM, an increase of 73.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angel Studios. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 91.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGX is 0.02%, an increase of 62.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 434.34% to 36,028K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gigafund Management Company holds 19,460K shares representing 17.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 5,294K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares , representing an increase of 62.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGX by 112.87% over the last quarter.

Sepio Capital holds 1,017K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares , representing an increase of 19.76%.

Geode Capital Management holds 880K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

Diversify Wealth Management holds 664K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 98.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGX by 2,755.27% over the last quarter.

