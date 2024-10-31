B Riley Financial Strengthens Position with Asset Monetization

B Riley Financial ( (RILY) ) has provided an update.

B. Riley Financial and bebe stores have successfully executed a transaction generating approximately $236 million from their brand assets, with plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen their financial position. This move is seen as a strategic shift from asset monetization to focusing on growth within core financial services. B. Riley’s Chairman expressed optimism about future opportunities in small- and mid-cap markets, highlighting the company’s readiness to seize these chances.

See more insights into RILY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.