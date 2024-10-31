News & Insights

B Riley Financial Strengthens Position with Asset Monetization

October 31, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

B Riley Financial ( (RILY) ) has provided an update.

B. Riley Financial and bebe stores have successfully executed a transaction generating approximately $236 million from their brand assets, with plans to use the proceeds to reduce debt and strengthen their financial position. This move is seen as a strategic shift from asset monetization to focusing on growth within core financial services. B. Riley’s Chairman expressed optimism about future opportunities in small- and mid-cap markets, highlighting the company’s readiness to seize these chances.

